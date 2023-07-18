Children's Festival

The Gold Country Kiwanis Children’s Festival returns to Pioneer Park this Friday with two sessions, a morning and an evening session. Some volunteers are still needed for the event.

The Children’s Festival, sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, will be hosting their annual event on Friday, July 21st, at Pioneer Park. The Festival will immerse the children in the culture of the Renaissance period through art, music, and entertainment.