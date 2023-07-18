The Children’s Festival, sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, will be hosting their annual event on Friday, July 21st, at Pioneer Park. The Festival will immerse the children in the culture of the Renaissance period through art, music, and entertainment.
There will be approximately 20 craft tables for children to create their own Renaissance-themed works of art, including crowns, shields, magic wands, tunics. They can do woodworking, stone carving, painting, and much more. There will be a variety of Renaissance characters, including a queen, a knight in shining armor, a wizard, and a troll guarding the bridge. There will be music, magic, and other activities, including Pirate School, catapults, and a gigantic castle maze the kids can paint inside and out.
The Festival has two sessions. The morning session will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and the evening event will be from 5-8 p.m. Fee for the event is $3.00. We are also seeking volunteers to help out on the day of the Festival. If you’d like to be part of this magical event, please contact Judi Mosley at childfesthelpers@gmail.com.