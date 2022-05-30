Annual camp cleanup set for June 9

On June 9, Nevada County residents will have an opportunity to participate in Hospitality House’s annual Community Camp Cleanup.

This year’s cleanup is hosted in partnership with the South Yuba River Citizens League, Nevada County, Nevada County Waste Management, Common Spirit Health (Dignity Health), the Grass Valley Police Department, BriarPatch Food Co-op and the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement (HOME) team, which is a collaboration between Hospitality House, Nevada County Behavioral Health and Turning Point, a news release states.

On June 9, Hospitality House and its partners will clean and beautify private land and abandoned homeless camps, as well as mitigate for fire with support from volunteers in the community.

“With fire season upon us, helping to reduce potential fuel in the forest is essential,” said Joe Naake, Hospitality House’s outreach director and HOME manager, the news release. “In addition to removing debris, our HOME team also works to move people out of the forest and connect them to services, decreasing the forest footprint.”

SIGN UP

All volunteers are required to take safety training onsite and sign a waiver to participate onsite. All volunteers will be provided complimentary breakfast and lunch — donated by BriarPatch Food Co-op.

To reduce camp cleanup costs, SYRCL is lending equipment; Waste Management is donating a 40-foot dumpster; BriarPatch is donating breakfast and lunch for all volunteers; the county is donating use of its veterans hall for training and dining; and all parties involved are donating their time and energy to make the cleanup possible, but more help is needed.

To participate, sign up by June 7. Due to the nature of the event and training requirements, drop-in participation will not be accommodated. For more details, visit hhshelter.org or call 530-615-0852.

To sign up for the Community Camp Cleanup, email the Hospitality House Development Department at info@hhshelter.org , or call 530-615-0852. No past experience is required but an ability to bend, lift trash, and walk on uneven terrain are a must. Volunteers who own a truck and can help haul debris are greatly appreciated.

THE CLEANUP

Hospitality House and HOME routinely dispose of garbage on rural properties and in the Brunswick Basin while encouraging people living in the forest to be fire safe and remove debris. To aid this endeavor, staff refrains from distributing tents or sleeping bags, and has an agreement with Nevada County Code Enforcement to immediately confiscate and dispose of any items discovered on county land that pose an immediate threat to community safety.

Additionally, Hospitality House has a partnership with Grass Valley police, which pairs a Hospitality House clinical social worker with an officer on all homeless-related calls for service. In between calls, the duo engages homeless people on the streets and in camps to build trust with a goal of connecting them to shelter and related services.

“Reducing the number of people camping in the forest and increasing the number of people utilizing emergency shelter is a common goal of all parties involved,” said Police Chief Alex Gammelgard. “The more people we can collectively help together, the safer it makes our community.”

Source: Hospitality House