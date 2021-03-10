 Annual blood drive aims to help supply shortage | TheUnion.com
Annual blood drive aims to help supply shortage

Elias Funez
  

With the help of nurse Claire Belluomini, Janelle Avery donates blood Wednesday afternoon inside of a Vitalant blood drive truck parked at Bear River High School. Students 16 and over as well as members of the community could participate in the annual blood drive. With COVID-19 putting a damper on blood donations over the past year, the local blood bank supply has taken its toll.
Photo: Elias Funez
A nurse helps a donor Wednesday at the Bear River High School annual blood drive.
Photo: Elias Funez

