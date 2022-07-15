facebook tracking pixel Wine association awards scholarship | TheUnion.com
Wine association awards scholarship

Submitted by Rod Byers
The Sierra Wine and Grape Growers Association recently awarded their annual two-thousand dollar scholarship to Aubrey Teckam. Susan Clarabut, head of the Scholarship committee explained, "Eight students from Nevada Joint Union High School District and local charter high schools noted on their applications they were interested in careers meeting the Association's requirements, including viticulture, agronomy, botany, biochemistry, plant science, environmental studies, hospitality, culinary arts, and nutrition." On her winning application Teckam wrote "Attending Ghidotti Early College High School has given me a special opportunity to explore career interests through dual enrollment with Sierra College. I was able to take an animal science class in my freshman year, and work on farms and ranches and get hands-on experience in animal science and animal husbandry. Through my English 1A class I had the opportunity to write research papers on botanist careers, and ultimately decide that that was the career path for me.” The first half of the scholarship was awarded to Teckam at the Association's summer picnic. The second half of the scholarship will be presented at next year's picnic when the newest applicant will also be selected. (Submitted by Rod Byers)

 

