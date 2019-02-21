Wemples celebrate 70 years of marriage

Marie and Roger Wemple of Lake Wildwood celebrated their 70th anniversary on Feb. 20. The high school sweethearts married in Santa Monica in 1949, where they raised their five children. The Wemples are now grandparents to 12 and great grandparents to 14, with another on the way. The couple celebrated their anniversary in Santa Cruz with family and friends, where their children shared childhood stories of game nights, beach days, vacations and camping.