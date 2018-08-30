Weddings: Brooks-Goodknight

Tess Dakota Brooks of Granite Bay and Joseph Sean Cahill Goodknight of Nevada City were married at the Harmony Ridge Lodge in Nevada City on August 11. The couple has chosen to take the new last name of Knightbrook. The bride's parents are Kay Brooks and stepfather Joe Sullivan, as well as Al Brooks and stepmother Laura Brooks. She attended Granite Bay High School, U.C. Berkeley and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2015. She is currently employed as a case team leader at Bain and Company.

The groom's parents are Greg Goodknight and Teri Cahill, and stepmother Rosie Stephenson-Goodknight. He attended Nevada Union High School, U.C. Berkeley and graduated from Harvard University in 2016 with a degree in chemical physics. He currently works as a software engineer at ZipRecruiter. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Italy and Switzerland and currently make their home in Santa Monica.