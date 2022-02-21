Wedding licenses, Feb. 7-15, 2022
Nevada County Courthouse
Feb. 7
Downer and Bradshaw: Stephanie Blair Downer and Anthony Forbes Bradshaw.
Diaz and Levine: Constanza Diaz and Edward Lee Levine.
Feb. 8
Chiradio and Clark: Kimmett Dianne Chiradio and Robert Raymond Clark.
Deanda and Mendez: Jacquelynn Monique Deanda and Rodrigo Antonio Mendez.
Feb. 9
Mabe and Conner: Alexis Nicole Mabe and Eryn Gail Conner.
Hallberg and Bell: Therese Edit Mona Hallberg and James Franklin Bell.
Feb. 10
Straub and White: Tiffany Amber Straub and Bryan Douglas White.
Feb. 11
Oliveira and Tully: Mello Aline Oliveira and Edward Shane Tully.
Feb 14
Conley and Greening: Clarissa Marie Conley and Alexander Nolan Greening.
Rodriguez and Reisdorf: Naomi Rodriguez and Gregory Bryan Reisdorf.
Gilbert and Fitting: Rebecka Ruth Gilbert and Cody Alan Fitting.
Feb. 15
Duarte and Craig: Sara Noel Duarte and Curtis Clare Craig.
Porta and Policy: Aurora Bleu Porta and Johnathon Michael Policy.
