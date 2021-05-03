Volunteer Hub: May 3-9

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NEVADA COUNTY NARROW GAUGE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Docent

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and Transportation Museum is dedicated to the preservation of local transportation history and artifacts from the narrow gauge railroad era. Docents at the NCNGM in Nevada City provide tours of the museum, railyard, and restoration shop to museum visitors. During the summer season, docents also provide commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Volunteers may be requested to perform other duties such as event set-up or opening/closing procedures of the museum. Regular volunteer shifts of as little as three hours per week may be arranged. No previous docent experience required. On-the-job training and support are provided to new docents so that learning about the history of the railroad and other forms of local transportation is readily achieved. This opportunity is well-suited to those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others. A team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved are highly desirable.

NEVADA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES OFFICE

Drive veterans to VA appointments

This is your chance to be of service to veterans. The Nevada County Veterans Services Office (CVSO) is seeking a group of volunteers who can provide four to eight hours every two weeks to transport our low-income, aging, and homeless population of veterans to their VA medical appointments. The route takes veterans to the Auburn VA Outpatient Medical Clinic, Mather VA Medical Center, or the McClellan VA Medical Center. The CVSO provides a county vehicle to volunteers and confirms the veteran’s medical appointment in advance and is currently developing a safety plan that will ensure both our volunteers and the veterans needing transportation are placed in a healthy and safe environment. The CVSO treats all volunteers as staff and celebrates them with an annual volunteer lunch. Previous volunteers have enjoyed interacting with the veterans they were transporting. If you would like to be of service to our aging, low-income, and homeless veteran population in this way, please express interest or contact Nevada County Veterans Services Officer, David West at 530-265-1446 or david.west@co.nevada.ca.us . Volunteers must pass a background check.

NEVADA COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point