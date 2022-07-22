Visit national park with CATS
A few spaces have now become available in CATS’ Yosemite trip from September 12 15. We will stay at the Yosemite Lodge for 3 nights, double occupancy. Round trip bus from Davis. Highlights: (1) customized Chinese Yosemite history tour by Ranger Yenyen Chan; (2) Valley Floor Tour; and (3) on-bus commentary on California history and Chinese Gold Rush by Bill George, historian and filmmaker.
The Yosemite fire is currently over 58% contained, and firefighters have been making great progress. Highway 41 is expected to reopen Saturday, July 23. Mariposa Grove of Sequoias have been saved. Cost: $995/double occupancy, includes round trip bus, lodging, tours, gratuities. Meals on your own.
Contact Jeannie Wood at info@catsweb.org for more details.
