VA services available in Auburn

The Auburn VA Sierra Foothills Outpatient Clinic is located at11985 Heritage Oak Place, Suite 100, near Bell Road. The office can be reached at 530-889-0872, or toll free 1-888-227-5404. Clinic hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon. through Fri. The VA Auburn Clinic provides primary care, vaccinations, lab, mental health, nutrition, social work and women’s health. Soon the Auburn VA clinic will be providing audiology services including hearing aid support. For specialty care, veterans are referred to Mather, McClellan and other sites. Call for an appointment. For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/facility.asp?ID=986.
