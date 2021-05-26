Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Something that sets us apart as a rural community is an exceptional hospital and hospital foundation. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF), a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, has served the health care needs of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) and the residents of western Nevada County since 1984.

While SNMHF’s highest priority is to meet the philanthropic needs of SNMH, as healthcare has evolved over the years, so has the role of your local hospital foundation. It would be difficult to find a corner of SNMH that funding has not touched.

During COVID-19, the Emergency Department transformation project was completed and equipment for the Family Birth Center was purchased. We then focused on unrestricted funding as we were unsure what important projects might arise.

This year fundraising will provide for many things including equipment for the Cancer Center and Respiratory Department. Grants helped move us toward the development of a family medicine rural residency program, an effective opioid program, early childhood literacy, and more.

Volunteers are essential to our work, which is why the past year has been challenging. A dynamic Board continued to focus on needs despite an inability to meet in person. While the SNMH Auxiliary was unable to work at the hospital, they thoughtfully kept members engaged and informed so when the time came they could be back, they would be prepared. SNMHF kept volunteers involved by finding projects they could do at home. New volunteers found their way to our door by making masks, scrub caps, and more. Together we worked to ensure the continued support of SNMH.





Programs were key and barely missed a beat although most had to pivot to Zoom and create a new way of service delivery. While Comfort Cuisine was not able to cook for quite a few months, as soon as they were able to do so safely, meals were prepared and delivered to the Cancer Center freezer.

The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program continued as it was a very difficult time for caregivers managing loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The Essential Tools Series for Caregivers held online classes throughout the year as did the Falls Prevention Coalition. Our Social Outreach Coordinator connected with clients ensuring this vulnerable population knew someone cared about them. Greater focus was given to our Read Me A Story program as the decision was made to expand and include six to eight year olds to encourage reading as life was turned upside down with online classes.

It goes to show, COVID-19 may have thrown a monkey wrench at us, but we are a resilient group and built a path to continued care for those in our community that need us most. We are exceptionally proud of all that has been accomplished and hope our community will continue to support the vital work that will impact lives in our community for generations to come.

For information or to make a donation to SNMHF, call 530-477-9700 or visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org .