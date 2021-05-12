Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Dr. Brian Evans, Dr. Tom Luisetti, and Lori Katterhagen (far right) present registered nurse Taryn Stone with the Daisy Award during National Nurses Week. This is also National Hospital Week.



Hospitals are often a cornerstone of a community. They are more than a location for care and treatment, they provide comfort, joy, hope and sometimes consolation.

This past year, hospitals were truly tested. Everyday employees were on the front lines working tirelessly to save lives and help others in a time of their greatest need when they were their most vulnerable.

National Hospital Week highlights the important and selfless work of healthcare workers across the U.S. and provides our community an opportunity to say thank you to our team for the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of our community and patients, especially during this pandemic.

For over 67 years, hospitals across the country have honored the history, medical achievements and dedicated professionals that make our facilities beacons of confidence and care. National Hospital Day was created in 1921 as a way to encourage trust in hospitals in the wake of the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918. It was later turned into a week in 1953, coinciding with Florence Nightingale’s birthday to honor her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid-1800s.

During Hospital Week, the boards of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation thank our devoted employees for rising up to the challenge over the last year. You are a bright light for our community.

This week, SNMH also celebrated the Daisy Award, as it is also National Nurses Week. This award recognizes the extraordinary compassion of a nurse. The family of Patrick Barnes established the award in 1999. Barnes died at age 33 of complications of the auto-immune disease Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

SNMH surprised Taryn Stone, a nurse in the surgery department, with this prestigious award on May 10. Nominated by Anesthesiologist Dr. Tom Luisetti, he noted that Taryn “provides valuable leadership as the clinical nurse educator in the surgery department. She is exceptionally thorough in her clinical assessments and shows a clinical awareness far beyond her years of experience.”

For all the healthcare workers, physicians, and non-clinical staff that sacrificed so much this year, we are deeply grateful. Through a year of ongoing crisis you were there for us. We salute you!