University of Utah congratulates Nevada County students

Emma Lawless of Penn Valley, Grace Wernke of Grass Valley, Charlotte Stehmeyer of Nevada City and Maya Upton of Grass Valley were all named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Lawless is studying Health and Kinesiology; Wernke is studying Speech and Hearing Science; Stehmeyer is studying Dance and Upton is studying Environmental Issues and Sustainability. The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.