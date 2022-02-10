University of Utah congratulates Nevada County students
Emma Lawless of Penn Valley, Grace Wernke of Grass Valley, Charlotte Stehmeyer of Nevada City and Maya Upton of Grass Valley were all named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Lawless is studying Health and Kinesiology; Wernke is studying Speech and Hearing Science; Stehmeyer is studying Dance and Upton is studying Environmental Issues and Sustainability. The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User