Two perspectives on sexual harassment in the workplace

Members of the public are invited to hear local experts on both sides of the issue discuss sexual harassment in the workplace at the dinner meeting of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County on Jan. 17 at Summer Thyme's Bakery in Grass Valley. Social/networking begins at 5:30 with dinner at 6 p.m.

Labor and employment attorney M. Catherine Jones specializes in representing employees who have experienced problems at the workplace, including discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and wrongful termination. She has been practicing employment law in Nevada City for more than 20 years. Jones was admitted to the California State Bar in 1988, is a member of their Labor and Employment section, and is also a member of the California Employment Lawyers Association.

Janice Knight has 30-plus years of human resources experience helping small business employers develop and implement best practices in harassment and discrimination prevention strategies as well as providing "hands on" assistance to employers to manage and resolve harassment, discrimination and retaliation allegations. Working under the local law firm of attorney Chuck Farrar, she has participated in sexual harassment training, investigations and policy development.

A question-and-answer presentation format will allow both speakers to share their experiences, from opposing perspectives, in handling allegations of sexual harassment. Audience members will also be invited to ask questions and share stories for comment by Jones and Knight.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. The cost is $21 per person or $5 for the program only. Pre-paid reservations are required for members and guests by Jan. 14. To reserve and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.