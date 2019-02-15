Time for kindergarten registration in Western Nevada County
February 15, 2019
Children who will be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2019, are eligible for kindergarten, and families are advised to call schools as soon as possible, as parent meetings and registration dates have already begun at some Western Nevada County schools. Students turning 5 between Sept. 2, 2019 and Dec. 2, 2019 are eligible for Transitional Kindergarten. Parents may need the following items during the registration process for the enrolling kindergartner (check with individuals schools to verify): an original birth certificate (or passport or baptismal certificate); child's immunization records; health checkup (report of health examination for school entry); oral health assessment; emergency phone numbers/contacts; legal documents (i.e., custody orders, restraining orders, if appropriate); health insurance policy number; proof of residency (i.e., current utility bill with name and address). Call your child's school for appointments and additional information. Those who are interested in helping their child prepare for kindergarten are encouraged to register for "Step Up to Kindergarten," a free program scheduled from July 8 through 28. For more information, visit http://www.First5NevCo.org.
