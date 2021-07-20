Thinking about retirement? Law Library offers Zoom seminar

A noon-time legal seminar hosted by the Nevada County Law Library will cover the basics for those seeking retirement. Scheduled for Aug. 17, the one-hour informational session via Zoom will include topics such as pensions, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, Social Security, and other retirement vehicles to help individuals understand their options.

The presentation will be led by attorney Jennifer Ross Berrian and actuary Grant Martin. Are you confused by the mountain of paperwork you receive? Do you understand the financial impact of retiring before or after age 65? What if you choose to take your pension benefit as a lump sum? Do you think you have sufficient savings for a comfortable retirement? Ross and Martin will explain how pension amounts are calculated and where to find more information.

Ross is a Nevada County-based legal consultant at the international consulting firm Aon. She served for four years as a family law attorney before transitioning her practice to focus on retirement benefits. Martin is a San Francisco-based retirement consultant, also at Aon, who helps large employers design and maintain their retirement programs. The two have worked for many years dealing with retirement issues; together they have more than 30 years of experience in this area. Much of their practice has been advising large companies and financial institutions that hold and administer substantial amounts of retirement assets. The legal seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 on Zoom. Cost is $15. Email law.library@nccourt.net to register or call 530-362-5329. Send $15 check to Nevada County Law Library, 201 Church Street, Suite 9, Nevada City, CA 95959. The Zoom link and any hand-outs will be sent out a few days prior to August 17.