Speaker to address ACLU’s role in our fundamental freedoms

Ashley Morris, organizing director at the ACLU of Northern California.



Business and Professional Women of Nevada County presents “An evening with Ashley Morris,” who is the organizing director at the ACLU of Northern California at 6 p.m. on June 16 via Zoom.

Morris’ role is to set the vision and strategy of the organizing program, which includes volunteer and leadership development and community and activist engagement.

In her past work with the ACLU of Northern California, Morris focused on passing and implementing California’s comprehensive sexual health education law, repealing the death penalty, promoting the rights of LGBTQ people and supporting the organization’s network of volunteer chapters. In an open forum, participants will have the opportunity to ask Morris about the history of the ACLU, important cases, and ACLU involvement with issues that affect women today.

Zoom link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/97322036830?pwd=SU9CL0xxNDRKRE11eFRTSDZEemNFdz09 For help with Zoom, please call Susan Rogers at 530-271-1311 or visit http://bpwnevadacounty.org .