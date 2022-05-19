Southern New Hampshire University honors three local students
Julie Neumann of Nevada City has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List. Additionally, Brandi Jones and Daniela Kinney, both of Grass Valley, were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List and full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User