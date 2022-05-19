Southern New Hampshire University honors three local students

Julie Neumann of Nevada City has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List. Additionally, Brandi Jones and Daniela Kinney, both of Grass Valley, were named to the Winter 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List and full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.