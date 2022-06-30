Sharon Albertson graduates from Stanislaus State
Sharon Albertson of Grass Valley graduated this spring from California State University, Stanislaus with a degree in Sociology. For the 2021-22 academic year, the university recognized 3,130 graduates and 306 credential recipients.
Finally, after past pandemic cancellations, graduates at last saw the return of a few commencement traditions, including walking across the stage as their names were announced with faculty members joining them in their academic regalia, cheering and celebrating during the ceremony.
Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two campus locations in the Central Valley — Turlock and the Stockton. The university offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership. To learn more, visit https://www.csustan.edu.
