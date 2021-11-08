 Rotary helping to recycle plastic that WM doesn’t | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rotary helping to recycle plastic that WM doesn’t

Announcements Announcements |

Submitted by Walt Stickel

 

Rotary District Governor Anita Daniels visited the Nevada City Rotary Club this past week to celebrate the kick off of one of their environmental sustainability initiatives, which includes having collection boxes placed in front of various merchants, including BriarPatch Food Co-op, The ReStore and B & C Hardware. The club is collecting clean, stretchable, dry, clean plastics such as those wrapping groceries, bread, ice, produce, cereal and newspaper sleeves, cleaning covers, Ziploc bags and bubble wrap (none of which is recycled by Waste Management). This material will be sent to the TREX company, and re-fashioned into decking and outdoor furniture. It is the goal of this initiative to keep this material out of the landfill and reduce this type of pollution in our fragile world.
Submitted by Walt Stickel.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Announcements
See more