Religion Briefs, Sept. 3, 2021

Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers)

We are currently meeting via Zoom. Go to http://www.gvfriends.org and click on the “Contact Us” button to receive the Zoom link. On Sundays there is singing from 9 to 9:50 a.m. and worship from 10 to 11 a.m. There is a breakout room at 10 a.m. for the children.

First Baptist Church, Grass Valley





“Hope; When Believing Gets Hard.” This month we will look at how we can unleash hope in these tumultuous times in our family, community, state, nation and world. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover new levels of hope for victorious living. We have services at 9 and 11 a.m., Both services will also be broadcasted online at http://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchgv . For more information, call 530-273-7301, or visit http://www.firstbaptistgv.com .

Twin Cities Church

Join us as we gather on-site and online at 9 or 11 a.m. this Sunday. We will continue our series, “This is the Way. The message this Sunday will be “Following the Way of Wisdom.”

Our online services take place at https://live.twincities.church/ , the TCC App, Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/twincitieschurch ), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/twincitieschurch ). Our services are also posted to our website, (www.twincities.church), early Monday mornings. Children’s Ministry: Kids birth through fifth grade gather in person and online. Information available on our website at (https://www.twincities.church/children ) TCC students are gathering Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out the website for details (https://www.twincities.church/students ). For more information call 530-273-6425.

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center

We are holding in-person services with live music. Due to the uptick in Nevada County COVID-19 cases, masks are currently required. All are welcome — we’ve missed you so much! We choose that 2021 is a year of renewal through awakening, healing, and wonder. Rev. Jerry leads our service on Sept. 5 with music provided by Kellie Garmire. We are ever expanding how we are staying heart-connected, strong, and inspired. Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m. and we are now providing online access to our Sunday services and all our classes. “The Way of Mastery” is held Mondays, once at 10:30 a.m. and again at 6:45 p.m. “A Course of Love” meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. Please go to our website, http://www.unitygold.us and sign up to receive our weekly bulletin and class bulletins for online access to all, and to be notified of additional class events. Or email us at ugcassistant@gmail.com to request to be added to our contacts. Our mission statement is “To Awaken in Love, in Unity with All.”

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

We are safely engaged for in-person service with live music and we are live streaming on YouTube, Zoom and Facebook. We a radically inclusive, spiritually progressive, supportive community that celebrates all the diversity of Creation. We are committed to supporting one another in awakening to our spiritual magnificence by celebrating the unity of all peoples, all faiths, all beings, and all life through every activity and offering.

Join us as we continue our 2021 theme: “Timeless Wisdom – Evolutionary Vision.” Our September theme is “Reaching Higher,” explored through the weekly topics of: “Expanding Our Comfort Zone,” “Transcend and Include,” “When the Road Gets Rocky,” and “And Still I Rise.” Sunday services start at 10 a.m. with inspirational music.

We are located at 119 Florence Avenue in Grass Valley. For more information or a parking map, visit http://www.sierracenter.org or call 530-274-1018.

To join us on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86807351555?pwd=b0ttNzVPakM2YXNsM3RqdFN6M3VkZz09 . Meeting ID: 868 0735 1555. Passcode: SierraCSL. To join us on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SCSLGrassValley . To join us on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/sierraspiritual/videos . Above all, please know that you do not have to traverse the challenges of these changing times alone. Rev. Rafe and our ecclesiastical team are here and available to listen and support you on your journey. The most efficient method of contacting us right now is to email Rev. Rafe at his confidential email: revrafe@sierracenter.org . In the meantime, remember, you are an intentional, purposeful, one of a kind, never to be repeated, individualized expression of Creation itself; you matter; you are loved.

Sierra Pines United Methodist Church

Everyone is invited to join in energizing worship each Sunday morning with this reconciling congregation. We have returned to indoor worship at 10 a.m. Please plan on masking for worship as we strive to do no harm and comply with Nevada County Current Guidelines for indoor gathering spaces. We also still offer online worship every week. Join us in either worship opportunity as Rev. Suzanne Calhoun begins preaching a Fall Sermon Series about leading the church forward in these uncertain times called “Meeting God Without a Plan: the Church in Uncharted Territory.” We are also being the church outside the building this month with ongoing UMCOR disaster (fire) response and the upcoming Blessing of the Animals the first Saturday of October 10 a.m. to noon. Visit our website for more details about both. We continue to offer ongoing programs/ministries like Free Diaper Distribution, Emergency Food Pantry, Girl Scouts, Scouts BSA for Boys and Girls, Small Group Ministries, Bible Studies, Youth/Children Seasonal studies, AA and Alanon (meetings in person and online). Diaper/ Emergency Food Distribution is still available by appointment or weekly during office hours Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. till noon. Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is located at 22559 Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley 95949 (near Lake of the Pines). For more information telephone the Church Office at 530-268-6907. Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/sierrapines.umc or visit our website at http://www.sierrapinesumc.org .

Nevada City United Methodist Church

We are back! Please come join us as we now are having our live worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Chiew. You are always most welcome to join us in church at 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. The service is also live streamed at 10 a.m. on Sunday for those unable to attend in person and appears on our website at http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com . Videos of recent services are also available for viewing on our website at any time. Like you, we have been most anxious to be back worshipping in church and welcome this return to normalcy.

Grass Valley United Methodist Church

We come alive every Sunday! Join us online for Zoom worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We open with a short Kid’s Sermon, followed by a full Sunday worship experience including weekly communion. Please contact the church office Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530-272-1946 for current Zoom meeting ID and password. Can’t join us Sunday morning? You can find a recording on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrassValleyUnitedMethodistChurch . Prayer requests? Email us at prayernet@gv-umc.org and we will include you in our prayers.

Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains

Community life continues online and 10 a.m. Sunday services are held via Zoom. Contact uucmOnline@uugrassvalley.org or 530-274-1675 for the link or more information. If you are looking for meaning and connection in this stay-at-home time, if you are hoping to find a community with an open spirit, and though you may have given up on “church” long ago, this just may be the home for you. Elementary aged children meet to connect and celebrate in their own Zoom room at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Other events throughout the week and month offer online chances to connect and to grow, and are open to all: singing meditation, book groups, a Wednesday evening Sharing Circle and more. For the latest information, visit http://www.UUGrassValley.org or email admin@uugrassvalley.org .

Spiritual Renewal Online and On-Call

The Baha’is of Nevada County and Grass Valley now host meetings via conference call and Zoom during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders, offering inspiration and spiritual connection during this time of need. To learn how to connect with a group meeting online, call 530-802-0901 or visit https://nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us/ . To read articles online, visit http://www.bahaiteachings.org .

Word-A-Live

Pastors Mike and Sandra Chipchase would like to invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 10528 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Word-A-Live offers a variety of programs:

Wednesdays: 7 to 8 p.m., “Equippers Classes,” with new teachings.

First Thursday of each month: Women’s Bible Study, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch.

Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m., “Rise Youth,” ages 12 to 18. All year long.

Saturdays: 6 to 7 p.m., “Corporate Prayer.”

First Saturday of every month: 8 a.m., Men’s breakfast and study.

Sundays: Service at 10 a.m.

EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts

Dr. Nanci Shanderá

Monthly: “Wise Woman” group in Nevada City; Tuesdays: “Transformational Wholeness” for women with cancer or caregivers; “The Art of Healing” classes for women with cancer or caregivers; Intuitive Counseling; books and CDs on transformation. Details and more information at drnanci@earthspiritcenter.com .

Christ Community Church

In a day and age when it is unfortunately common to hear of churches dividing, Redeemer Church and Veritas Church are uniting to form Christ Community Church. We meet weekly in Grass Valley. While Redeemer and Veritas hold many things in common, the most significant bond between them is their partnership in the gospel. Believing that the good news of Christ’s death and resurrection for sinners is the greatest announcement ever, they are joining together to see this gospel proclaimed, taught and lived out. It is this very message which anchors them in the historic Christian faith and gives them great hope for the future. All are welcome at Christ Community Church. To learn more about this church, visit http://www.cccgv.org or call 530-270-9128.

Trinity Church

Services are held at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings at Trinity Church, located at the corner of Nevada St. And High St. In Nevada City.

First Church of Christ, Scientist Reading Room and Bookstore

Sundays: Stop by any Sunday at 10 a.m. to visit our weekly worship service centered on a sermon directly from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. A Sunday School is held where students up to the age of 20 learn all about the Bible and how to apply its timeless spiritual lessons in their lives (childcare is provided). Our location is 375 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Wednesday gathering: Join our open Wednesday meetings for sharing about healing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are invited to share personal examples of Christian healing and gratitude for God’s care. The meeting is followed by greeting and fellowship.

Reading Room and Bookstore: It’s a combination library, bookstore, and center for spiritual exploration … a place to discover your relationship with God, love. There are resources for study and purchase, including a weekly Bible lesson and The Christian Science Monitor (a Pulitzer-winning non-religious international newspaper). Join us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday at 147 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.christiansciencegrassvalley.org .

New Covenant Baptist Church

Our services begin at 10:45 a.m. and we look forward to having you with us. New Covenant is a great place to be each week as we celebrate together in contemporary worship and and Biblical based preaching. You won’t encounter a more welcoming and friendly place. We also have Bible studies for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. and midweek studies at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday nights. We are located at 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information visit our website at http://www.newcovenantbaptistchurch.org . See you on Sunday.

Sierra Presbyterian Church

Join us on Sundays as we share Jesus through the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. We have Adult Sunday School at both hours. We also have fun and exciting Children’s Sunday School Classes and ankored Youth at 10:30 a.m. Please check our website where you can download a “family activities” brochure and read our monthly newsletter “The Sierra Story” at http://www.sierrapres.com , like us on Facebook. We are located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-3291.

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center

All of our worship services are open to all, regardless of financial means. No one is turned away for lack of funds, but reservations are required for High Holiday services. For guests, visitors, and regular attendees who are not currently members, we request the following donations with your reservation. Visitors from other Jewish Congregations may bring a letter on their Temple letterhead stating that they are members for free reciprocal admission to our services. For further information or reservations, please visit http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.

The Healing Rooms of Nevada County

We pray for healing of body and spirit. Everyone is welcome whether they attend church or not. Come to the Main Lobby of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no fee and no appointment is necessary. Also, Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. healing ministry is available by appointment only. For more information call Sierra Ministries International 530-478-1478 or visit http://www.healingroomsnc.com .

Peace Lutheran Church

Sunday’s early service at Peace Lutheran Church is changing. The new start time is now 8:30 a.m. Casual, intimate and friendly, the early service features updated music set amid the familiar Lutheran structure of Gather, Word, Meal and Send. We preach God’s word for modern men and women who seek to know their Creator more deeply and follow the Jesus Path more closely. Holy Communion is served every Sunday. No experience necessary. All are welcome! Sunday worship is at 8:30 and 11 a.m. To speak to Pastor Eileen Smith Le Van, call 530-273-9631. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org .

Grace Lutheran Church

We sponsor The Lutheran Hour every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KNCO Radio. Your friends at Grace Lutheran Church are located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-7043 or visit http://gracelutherangv.org .

North San Juan United Methodist Church

Last fall, we ushered in a new pastor, Reverend Ed Lubiano. Ed previously served in Portola, California. His wife, Ellie, continues to serve her ministry at Downieville and Sierra City. They currently live in Colfax, traveling to their ministries every Sunday. Ed is currently completing a degree in Clinical Pastorial Education – Hospital Chaplaincy. Please join in with this dedicated, congenial, competent, and good natured pastor every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 10121 Flume Street in North San Juan. For more information, call 530-415-9705.

Holy Wisdom, Nevada City

Divine Liturgy is Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Vespers on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-265-4714 or visit http://www.holywisdomnevadacity.org .

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website at http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at “jewelheartnorcal.” Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.​

Penn Valley Community Church

We are temporarily meeting at the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church building. Our Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; with a worship service at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays there is Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the Buttermaker’s Cottage at Western Gateway Park. Our youth group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. On Thursdays, Pearls’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the church office, and AWANA at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. We are located at 17328 Penn Valley Dr. Unit B in Penn Valley. For more information, call 530-432-1161, email pvcc@pennvalleychurch.com or visit http://www.pennvalleychurch.com .

Church of the Essence

Come and join our weekly spiritual circles from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We are open to the public and would love to have you join us. The evening begins at 7:15 p.m. with a Circulation of the Light through a guided meditation, followed by the evening presentation, which includes voluntary sharing and discussion. We also have classes available for all those interested. For information, call 530-63-6385 or visit http://www.ChurchOfTheEssence.org .