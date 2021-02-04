Religion Briefs, Feb. 5, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: While some churches have informed The Union of meeting cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, we did not hear from them all. Please call ahead to confirm future meeting times and/or cancellations. We encourage church members to inform us of any cancellations or closures.

Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers)

We are currently meeting via Zoom. Go to http://www.gvfriends.org and click on the “Contact Us” button to receive the Zoom link.

On Sundays we have singing from 9 to 9:50 a.m. and worship from 10 to 11 a.m. There is also a breakout room at 10 a.m. for the children.

Twin Cities Church

Join us as we gather online at 9 or 11 a.m. this Sunday. We begin our series Walking the Way of Wisdom. The message this Sunday will be “Wisdom and FINANCES.”

Our online services take place at https://live.twincities.church/, the TCC App, Facebook Live, and YouTube. Our services are also posted to our website, www.twincities.church, early Monday mornings. Children’s ministry: Our Sunday morning experience is currently online on our YouTube channel. Email Pastor Bobby, bobby@twincities.church, to receive a unique link each week to connect. TCC students: Currently, students are joining the Sunday livestreams on the TCC App or links listed above. Information for Wednesday nights can be found on our Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/twincities_students/)

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center

Do you find yourself questioning what our current life’s challenges are for, while looking for insight beyond doctrine? If you would like to participate in our community’s activities, see the opportunities below. We choose that 2021 is a year of renewal through awakening, healing, and wonder. Rev. Joe Sloan is leading our service on Feb. 14, as we are ever expanding how we are staying heart-connected, strong, and inspired.

Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m. and we are now providing online access to our Sunday services and all our classes. “The Way of Mastery” is held Monday’s, once at 10:30 a.m. and again at 6:45 p.m. “A Course of Love” meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesdays at 10 a.m. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. Please go to our website unitygold.us and sign up to receive our weekly bulletin and class bulletins for online access to all, and to be notified of additional class events. Or email us at ugcassistant@gmail.com to request to be added to our contacts.Our Mission Statement is “To Awaken in Love, in Unity with All”.

First Baptist Church, Grass Valley

Join us for our new sermon series, “Jonah: Trusting God’s Loving Plan.” Service at 9 a.m. will be online (www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchgv). Our 11 a.m. will be held outside in our front parking lot. For more info please call 530-273-7301, or visit http://www.firstbaptistgv.com.

Sierra Pines United Methodist Church

Everyone is invited to join in Energizing Worship Online each Sunday morning with this Reconciling Congregation. Rev. Suzanne Calhoun is preaching an online Sermon Series called “The Love Of God” leading into Valentine’s Day on Sunday the 14. For the Lenten Season we will offer a drive-through blessing with take-home ashes on Ash Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon at the church. And a walking Stations of the Cross meditation every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. till Noon around the church lawn (weather permitting). We will be following a Lenten Sermon Series about the impact of Our Words as we study the Seven Last Words of Christ.

The first Sunday of Lent is Feb. 21 and this is a great time to begin joining us on Facebook each Sunday for worship links and other information throughout the month. Thank you to all who supported our Zoom Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser. Keep your eyes out for more ways you can join in being the Church Outside the Building right now as we reach into the community in the coming months. We continue to offer ongoing programs/ministries like Free Diaper Distribution, Emergency Food Pantry, Girl Scouts, Scouts BSA for Boys and Girls, Small Group Ministries, Bible Studies, Youth/Children Seasonal studies, AA and Alanon (meetings are continuing online) and Diaper/ Emergency Food Distribution is still available by pre-arranged pickup. (please call first). Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is located at 22559 Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley 95949 (near Lake of the Pines). For more information telephone the Church Office at 530-268-6907; find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/sierrapines.umc or visit our website at http://www.sierrapinesumc.org

The Nevada City United Methodist Church

We will continue streaming our Sunday service each Sunday at 10 a.m. on our website at http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com. Services from several previous weeks are also available to view just by clicking “Watch Videos” and selecting which service you wish to see. At this time we are considering what will be necessary in order to reopen our church building for Sunday services. Along with Bishop Carcano and the Cabinet, a Reopening Group has been formed at our church and we are working with this issue in providing guidance as we all move along this path. During these difficult times our faith community continues intact. Whatever your background, race or orientation, you are welcome to join us in our Sunday Services through the internet, just as you will continue to be welcome at the Nevada City United Methodist Church when we can again meet in the church building.

Grass Valley United Methodist Church

We come alive every Sunday! Join us online for Zoom worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We open with a short Kid’s Sermon, followed by a full Sunday worship experience including weekly communion. Please contact the church office Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530-272-1946 for current Zoom meeting ID and password. Can’t join us Sunday morning? You can find a recording on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrassValleyUnitedMethodistChurch. Prayer requests? Email us at prayernet@gv-umc.org and we will include you in our prayers.

Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains

Community life continues online and 10 a.m. Sunday services are held via Zoom. Contact uucmOnline@uugrassvalley.org or 530-274-1675 for the link or more information. If you are looking for meaning and connection in this stay-at-home time, if you are hoping to find a community with an open spirit, and though you may have given up on “church” long ago, this just may be the home for you. Elementary aged children meet to connect and celebrate in their own Zoom room at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Other events throughout the week and month offer online chances to connect and to grow, and are open to all: singing meditation, book groups, a Wednesday evening Sharing Circle and more. For the latest information, visit http://www.UUGrassValley.org or email admin@uugrassvalley.org.

Spiritual Renewal Online and On-Call

The Baha’is of Nevada County and Grass Valley now host meetings via conference call and Zoom during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders, offering inspiration and spiritual connection during this time of need. To learn how to connect with a group meeting online, call 530-802-0901 or visit https://nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us/. To read articles online, visit http://www.bahaiteachings.org.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

We are a radically inclusive, spiritually progressive, supportive community that celebrates all the diversity of Creation. We are committed to supporting one another in awakening to our spiritual magnificence. We celebrate the Unity of all peoples, all faiths, all beings, and All Life through every activity and offering at The Center. In living our commitment to radical inclusivity, we are hosting a monthly facilitated “First Friday Courageous Conversations: It’s Time We Talked” gathering. On the first Friday of each month, we invite you to join us to share your person perspectives, to listen with open minded and open hearted curiosity to the perspectives of others in an intentional and committed process of building bridges, healing hurts, and strengthening our shared community through joining one another on common ground. Join us for our Sunday Gathering at 10 a.m. On Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the “Everyday Spiritual Living” discussion group meets to explore the practice of applying Spiritual Principles in our day to day lives. This is a time for you to explore individual personal challenges, get support from the wisdom of community members living in a shared spiritual practice and celebrate personal victories. If you have an unmet spiritual need/desire, or an idea about how Sierra Center can better serve you, please email Rev. Rafe directly at revrafe@sierracenter.org You matter! For more information about ongoing class offerings and events check out http://www.sierracenter.org. We are located at 119 Florence Avenue in Grass Valley with ample parking in the rear of the Veterans Memorial lot off South Auburn Street.

Word-A-Live

Pastors Mike and Sandra Chipchase would like to invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 10528 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Word-A-Live offers a variety of programs:

Wednesdays: 7 to 8 p.m., “Equippers Classes,” with new teachings.

First Thursday of each month: Women’s Bible Study, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch.

Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m., “Rise Youth,” ages 12 to 18. All year long.

Saturdays: 6 to 7 p.m., “Corporate Prayer.”

First Saturday of every month: 8 a.m., Men’s breakfast and study.

Sundays: Service at 10 a.m.

EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts

Dr. Nanci Shanderá

Monthly: “Wise Woman” group in Nevada City; Tuesdays: “Transformational Wholeness” for women with cancer or caregivers; “The Art of Healing” classes for women with cancer or caregivers; Intuitive Counseling; books and CDs on transformation. Details and more information at drnanci@earthspiritcenter.com.

Christ Community Church

In a day and age when it is unfortunately common to hear of churches dividing, Redeemer Church and Veritas Church are uniting to form Christ Community Church. We meet weekly in Grass Valley. While Redeemer and Veritas hold many things in common, the most significant bond between them is their partnership in the gospel. Believing that the good news of Christ’s death and resurrection for sinners is the greatest announcement ever, they are joining together to see this gospel proclaimed, taught and lived out. It is this very message which anchors them in the historic Christian faith and gives them great hope for the future. All are welcome at Christ Community Church. To learn more about this church, visit http://www.cccgv.org or call 530-270-9128.

Trinity Church

Services are held at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings at Trinity Church, located at the corner of Nevada St. And High St. In Nevada City.

First Church of Christ, Scientist Reading Room and Bookstore

Sundays: Stop by any Sunday at 10 a.m. to visit our weekly worship service centered on a sermon directly from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. A Sunday School is held where students up to the age of 20 learn all about the Bible and how to apply its timeless spiritual lessons in their lives (childcare is provided). Our location is 375 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley. Wednesday gathering: Join our open Wednesday meetings for sharing about healing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are invited to share personal examples of Christian healing and gratitude for God’s care. The meeting is followed by greeting and fellowship.

Reading Room and Bookstore: It’s a combination library, bookstore, and center for spiritual exploration … a place to discover your relationship with God, love. There are resources for study and purchase, including a weekly Bible lesson and The Christian Science Monitor (a Pulitzer-winning non-religious international newspaper). Join us between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday at 147 Mill St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.christiansciencegrassvalley.org.

New Covenant Baptist Church

Our services begin at 10:45 a.m. and we look forward to having you with us. New Covenant is a great place to be each week as we celebrate together in contemporary worship and and Biblical based preaching. You won’t encounter a more welcoming and friendly place. We also have Bible studies for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. and midweek studies at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday nights. We are located at 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information visit our website at http://www.newcovenantbaptistchurch.org. See you on Sunday.

Sierra Presbyterian Church

Join us on Sundays as we share Jesus through the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. We have Adult Sunday School at both hours. We also have fun and exciting Children’s Sunday School Classes and ankored Youth at 10:30 a.m. Please check our website where you can download a “family activities” brochure and read our monthly newsletter “The Sierra Story” at http://www.sierrapres.com, like us on Facebook. We are located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-3291.

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center

All of our worship services are open to all, regardless of financial means. No one is turned away for lack of funds, but reservations are required for High Holiday services. For guests, visitors, and regular attendees who are not currently members, we request the following donations with your reservation. Visitors from other Jewish Congregations may bring a letter on their Temple letterhead stating that they are members for free reciprocal admission to our services. For further information or reservations, please visit http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.

The Healing Rooms of Nevada County

We pray for healing of body and spirit. Everyone is welcome whether they attend church or not. Come to the Main Lobby of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no fee and no appointment is necessary. Also, Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. healing ministry is available by appointment only. For more information call Sierra Ministries International 530-478-1478 or visit http://www.healingroomsnc.com.

Peace Lutheran Church

Sunday’s early service at Peace Lutheran Church is changing. The new start time is now 8:30 a.m. Casual, intimate and friendly, the early service features updated music set amid the familiar Lutheran structure of Gather, Word, Meal and Send. We preach God’s word for modern men and women who seek to know their Creator more deeply and follow the Jesus Path more closely. Holy Communion is served every Sunday. No experience necessary. All are welcome! Sunday worship is at 8:30 and 11 a.m. To speak to Pastor Eileen Smith Le Van, call 530-273-9631. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.

Grace Lutheran Church

We sponsor The Lutheran Hour every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KNCO Radio. Your friends at Grace Lutheran Church are located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-7043 or visit http://gracelutherangv.org.

North San Juan United Methodist Church

Last fall, we ushered in a new pastor, Reverend Ed Lubiano. Ed previously served in Portola, California. His wife, Ellie, continues to serve her ministry at Downieville and Sierra City. They currently live in Colfax, traveling to their ministries every Sunday. Ed is currently completing a degree in Clinical Pastorial Education – Hospital Chaplaincy. Please join in with this dedicated, congenial, competent, and good natured pastor every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 10121 Flume Street in North San Juan. For more information, call 530-415-9705.

Holy Wisdom, Nevada City

Divine Liturgy is Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Vespers on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-265-4714 or visit http://www.holywisdomnevadacity.org.

Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group

We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website at http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at “jewelheartnorcal.” Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.​

Penn Valley Community Church

We are temporarily meeting at the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church building. Our Sunday School is at 9 a.m.; with a worship service at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays there is Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the Buttermaker’s Cottage at Western Gateway Park. Our youth group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. On Thursdays, Pearls’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. in the church office, and AWANA at 6:30 p.m. in the Ready Springs gym. We are located at 17328 Penn Valley Dr. Unit B in Penn Valley. For more information, call 530-432-1161, email pvcc@pennvalleychurch.com or visit http://www.pennvalleychurch.com.

Church of the Essence

Come and join our weekly spiritual circles from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We are open to the public and would love to have you join us. The evening begins at 7:15 p.m. with a Circulation of the Light through a guided meditation, followed by the evening presentation, which includes voluntary sharing and discussion. We also have classes available for all those interested.

For information, call 530-63-6385 or visit http://www.ChurchOfTheEssence.org.