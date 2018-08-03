Pets of the week: A bundle of kittens
August 3, 2018
Sammies friends has a family of kittens that have been hand-reared and are available for adoption. The kittens were found abandoned by their mother in the attic of a home. They have been in foster care and are very socialized, fixed and current on their shots. To adopt a kitten, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
For more pet adoptions:
Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.
Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331
http://www.RescueforPetSake.org
Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.
Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse
- Marijuana, firearms found during Cascade Shores bust, Nevada County authorities say
- UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Metal artist’s Nevada City home reflects her creative spirit, inside and out