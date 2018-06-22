PET OF THE WEEK: Tobey the tabby

Tobey is an aproximately 12-year-old brown and black tabby cat that is super sweet and loving. He was found in the vicinity of Brighton and Carnegie Streets in Grass Valley. His owners couldn't be located, so he is currently looking for his forever home. Tobey is neutered and vaccinated. To adopt Tobey, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

For more pet adoptions:

Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff