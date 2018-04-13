Pet of the week: Sweet Jack
April 13, 2018
Jack is a 7-month-old, neutered, tri-color male. He is possibly a Queensland, Dobie or black and tan coonhound. Who knows really, but Jack is definitely very sweet and loving and wants to be part of a family. To adopt Jack, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
For more pet adoptions:
Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.
Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331
http://www.RescueforPetSake.org
Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
