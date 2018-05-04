Pet of the week: Sweet Chelsea

This is Chelsea. Chelsea is a very sweet cat. She came to us after not being cared for properly by her previous owners. She spent some time at the vet getting healthy and now she's ready for her forever home. Chelsea can only eat wet food or dry kibble that's been watered down. She gets along with other cats and enjoys being brushed. Chelsea loves being scratched on her head and has a great purr. Please find it in you heart give this girl a loving home. To adopt Chelsea, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff