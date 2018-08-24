PET OF THE WEEK: Shylo the Himalayan
August 24, 2018
Shylo is a three year old male Himalayan. He is sweet, social, loving, confident and has great house manners. Shylo is up to date on vaccinations and is litter trained. To adopt Shylo, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
— The Union staff
