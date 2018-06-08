 Pet of the week: Piglet | TheUnion.com

Pet of the week: Piglet

Submitted to The Union
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Piglet is a three year old pit bull mix who is sweet, loving, good with other children, and other dogs. Piglet is available for adoption from the Grass Valley Animal Shelter off of Freeman Lane.

Piglet is a three-year-old pit bull mix. She recently had puppies but has since been spayed. Piglet is good with everything, doesn't bark too much, is loving and would make a great family dog. To adopt Piglet, contact Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

For more pet adoptions:

Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff