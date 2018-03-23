Pet of the week: Mellow senior gentleman Tux

Tux is a reserved, mellow older gentleman. He's interested in what you are doing and likes to sit on your lap and get petted. He can be a little intimidated by cats with more assertive personalities, and will wait to get his pets. He would probably prefer a quieter home to live out his later years, though he wouldn't want to miss any opportunities to be in home, and would adjust to a more active home as long as he had a place to get away from everything. Tux does "the shake" but he doesn't spray. HE does this when he's happy and stimulated.

To adopt Tux, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff