Pet of the week: Lobo the pit bull mix
December 21, 2018
Lobo is a five year old neutered male pit bull mix that is up to date on shots and is heartworm negative. Lobo is very sweet, a people lover, has lots of energy, and loves to play. He was rescued from the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter with an embedded chain collar that had to be removed. Lobo would love to be somebody's big couch potato. To adopt Lobo, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
For more pet adoptions:
Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.
AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.
Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331
http://www.RescueforPetSake.org
Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
