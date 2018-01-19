PET OF THE WEEK: Gimpy (Squeak)

Gimpy (Squeak) has been in foster at Sammies Friends for about 10 weeks and is less than a year old. He was brought to the shelter with a badly healed broken rear leg. A local veterinarian did surgery to repair it, but Squeak had nerve damage so the leg had to be amputated. He is now ready for his forever home. He gets around as if he was on all fours, climbing, and running very well but would likely need to be an inside cat due to his condition.

To adopt Gimpy (Squeak), contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

