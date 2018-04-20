Pet of the week: Bandit the loving Chihuahua

Bandit is a 5 year old fixed male Chihuahua that loves people, but isn't good around big dogs. To adopt Bandit, contact Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter's Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff