Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley

Oliver will be among the dogs available for adoption at Scooter's Pals "adopt-a-thon" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley's Pine Creek Shopping Center. Trainer John Garcia will be on hand to answer pet behavioral questions and professional photographer Sandra Boyd will be taking pictures with the help of her assistant Evelyn Maniaci. Scooter's Pals can also help people rehome their dogs if needed. For more information, call 530-350-2099.