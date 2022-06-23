Penn Valley student makes college dean’s list
Zachary Jacoby of Penn Valley was recently named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.
Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,715 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.
Legal seminar on understanding legal guardianship
Attorneys Kathy Lindsay and Larry Montgomery will discuss the intricacies surrounding guardianship in a legal seminar offered by the Nevada County Law Library. The one hour Zoom presentation is scheduled for noon on July 19,…
