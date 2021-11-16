Penn Valley student earns scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
Maddy Grace Wood of Penn Valley was among more than 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University (BW) campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships. Wood, a graduate of Placer High School majoring in music industry, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. Based in Berea, Ohio, BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.
