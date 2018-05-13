NU grad Cayce Shaw earns Lakenan Scholarship

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union High School graduate and current junior at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been awarded the Lakenan Scholarship, which honors graduates of western Nevada County high schools who are pursuing a degree in mathematics, chemistry, physics, geology, engineering, astronomy, or other fields in the technical and natural sciences. Shaw is a junior majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. Shaw has a cumulative GPA of 3.67 and has been on the Dean's List five out of a possible eight quarters. She plans on attending graduate school upon her graduation in the spring of 2019.

The scholar athlete has been a member of the women's soccer team, The Banana Slugs, for the past three years. The team has competed in the post season Division III NCAA championship all three years. While a Lady Miner at NU, Shaw was a four year varsity starter and an All-Sierra Foothill League selection her junior and senior years. She was the team's MVP her junior year.