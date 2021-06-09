News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

The sold-out 28th Annual SNMH Golf Classic took place on June 7 and was held in honor of local healthcare heroes.



This week, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Golf Classic was held in honor of local healthcare heroes. After having to cancel last year and making sure we were coming back this year responsibly, the tournament was a tremendous success. Many thanks to all who played and volunteered. As we are all getting back into the swing of things, people are starting to participate in outdoor activities a bit more, which is great for your health.

Golf, for example, is not only good for your health, but also good for your heart. If the day isn’t too hot, try walking an 18-course three times a week to give you an optimal amount of endurance exercise for your heart. It can help improve muscle tone, is great for weight loss and reducing body fat, and can improve endurance. It also provides a healthy mental challenge and is a great way to interact with people which can help reduce stress.

Because golf is a leisure sport, compared to other sports the overall risk of injury is low. The most common injuries are to the lower back, wrist, and elbow. The reasons for these injuries are predominantly overuse, incorrect technique, hitting the ground rather than the ball and aggravation of a previous injury.

To avoid potential injury, include warming up and stretching before playing and paying attention to your back, shoulders and arms. Include gentle movement, and mobility exercises followed by gentle air swings or ball hits. Taking a golf lesson is one of the best deterrents as good technique is the best defense against injuries. Invest in good equipment including shoes, socks, gloves and clothing and have golf equipment professionally fitted before purchasing.

While on the course, wear sun protection and sunscreen where heat and UV is at the highest. Make sure you are well hydrated before, during and after the game. Lift and carry clubs safely, and if necessary, use a buggy. Stop playing immediately if an injury occurs until you can be checked out.

Another fast growing sport that is great for low or moderate exercise is pickleball. Don’t be fooled by the silly name, pickleball not only has a fun factor, but there are many health benefits that go with the sport. As with golf, playing pickleball can boost your mood and overall mental health. Most people play doubles, and because the speed of the ball moves slower than the ball in tennis and the court is smaller, many people find pickleball easier on the body.

In addition, pickleball specifically works on balance and agility while offering the same benefits of other regular exercise. This includes things like reducing your risk of heart attack and chronic disease, toning muscles, and increasing your energy.

Regular physical activity can also help with arthritis or other joint problems. Participating 150 minutes a week in moderate physical activity can improve your ability to manage pain and do everyday tasks and overall can improve your quality of life.