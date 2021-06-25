News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

COVID-19 and ergonomics, huh? Millions of people were required to work from home during COVID-19. They worked in makeshift work spaces, on laptop computers and mobile phones, at kitchen tables and counters. And while that helped protect workers against the virus, it took a toll and led to unexpected consequences.

At work, many pay attention to their ergonomic environment, but when things shifted, people were trying to figure out how to make their home space work. The impact on their body wasn’t something most were thinking about.

These ergonomically incorrect temporary set-ups contributed to neck, lower back, leg pain, and the development of work-related musculoskeletal disorders. While initially these may not seem serious, these painful injuries can lead to long-term disabilities.

Before COVID-19, ergonomic related injuries accounted for 6.7% of disabling situations ranking sixth on the list of top causes for workers’ compensation claims. During a 2020 VelocityEHS, (an environmental health service company), virtual event, nearly 500 attendees were polled on muscular discomfort experienced since the onset of COVID-19. A total of 89% stated their essential workers were reporting significant muscular discomfort.

According to a 2020 American Chiropractic Association survey, 92% of chiropractor respondents said their patients were describing more neck and back pain since the stay-at-home guidance began.





Initially, people thought they’d be working from home for a couple of weeks so it was not a problem to sit on the couch and work. People were often sharing desk chairs with family or using stools or sofas, all at the wrong height. Laptops are a big culprit because it forces people to either look down to see the screen or, if you have it elevated, you have to raise your hands to type. Both options put you in a forward head position that loads pressure on the discs and joints of the spine.

While working from home, people were much more sedentary. They no longer walked down the hall for a meeting, ran out for a cup of coffee, or left for an offsite meeting. Instead they sat for hours staring at a virtual screen.

The good news is there are some simple solutions. For laptop users, consider an external keyboard and mouse and then place your laptop on a stack of books so the monitor is eye level. Ensure more breaks and movement by setting the alarm on your phone to go off as a reminder to get up and move around or stand.

For those who continue to work from home, there are some basic ergonomic principles to help make you comfortable and prevent potential future injuries. Try to keep a neutral position. This includes keeping your shoulders relaxed and the back supported. Thighs should be horizontal to the floor with your knees at 90 degrees. Keep your feet flat on the floor or on a footrest. Wrists should be straight with hands at or below elbow level. Keep the computer monitor at or right below eye level and take regular movement breaks.