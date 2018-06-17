Nevada County students named to dean’s list at Gonzaga University

Bradley Carrion of Grass Valley and Gary Menary of Nevada City have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for the spring semester of 2018. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., the university offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.