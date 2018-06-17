Nevada County students named to dean’s list at Gonzaga University
June 17, 2018
Bradley Carrion of Grass Valley and Gary Menary of Nevada City have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for the spring semester of 2018. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., the university offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail
- Hilary Hodge concedes District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race
- Lake Wildwood looks to remove geese, cites E. coli issues
- BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded
- THE UNION NOW: LATEST Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroom