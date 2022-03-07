Nevada County students named to Dean’s List at Biola University

Madelyn Wilson of Grass Valley and Philip Craig of Penn Valley were among the nearly 1,800 students named to Biola University’s Dean’s List in fall of 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2. Wilson is majoring in nursing and Craig in business administration.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom but in the workplace and in the students’ personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola University is a Christian university based in Southern California. For more information, visit biola.edu.