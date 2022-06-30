Nevada County students graduate from Gonzaga University
Anna Dunn of Grass Valley and Jack Fraser of Nevada City participated in graduation exercises during Gonzaga University’s commencement ceremony, held on May 8. Dunn graduated cum laude with bachelor’s degree in sociology. Fraser graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration degree.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Located in Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law. For more information about Gonzaga University, visit http://www.gonzaga.edu.
