Nevada County students earn honors at Gonzaga

Anna Dunn of Grass Valley has recently earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester of 2021. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Additionally, John Fraser of Nevada City earned placement on the university’s President’s List for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.