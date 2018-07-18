Nevada County residents graduate from Western Governors University

Nevada County residents Jennifer Cariaga, Sara Connor and Amy Jorgensen have recently graduated from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university. Jennifer Cariaga, of Grass Valley, received her bachelor of arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies; Sara Connor, also of Grass Valley, received her bachelor of science degree in Business Management and Amy Jorgensen of Nevada City received her bachelor of science in nursing. WGU has recognized 8,938 undergraduate and 6,734 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since January 1, 2018. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Designed to meet the needs of working adults, WGU students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate mastery of each subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money. WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 98,000 students nationwide and has 110,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at http://www.wgu.edu.

Source: Western Governors University