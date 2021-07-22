Nevada County resident named to Pacific University dean’s list
Valerie JoAnna Lauver of Grass Valley was named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 terms at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific serves nearly 4,000 students in a diverse and sustainable community.
