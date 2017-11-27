Nevada City’s Full-Circle Learning joins the global giving movement

Giving Tuesday, which invites grassroots giving around the world, includes regionally participating charities, such as Nevada City based Full-Circle Learning, a global educational organization celebrating its quarter century in 2017.

The nonprofit is inviting the public to get involved in today's #Giving Tuesday, and will accept holiday donations on behalf of family members or loved ones through Dec. 5.

Full-Circle Learning has a Guidestar Gold Star rating for financial integrity and operates with an unpaid nonprofit board, which helps teachers customize their skills as they implement a noble mission: To help young people embrace their role as the humanitarians of their generation through "education as community transformation."

Learners of all ages develop character, academic, peacemaking and arts-based skills, integrated into every learning unit, as they tackle economic, environmental, public health or food security projects. Working with local and global peers as members of one human family, they conduct wisdom exchanges that help them aspire toward practical, ethical and humane solutions for the world's current and future challenges. Full-Circle Learning has served mostly vulnerable populations in 30 countries, adding more than 60,000 children and 12,000 teachers to those newly served in 2017 alone.

Anyone who makes an online donation at fullcirclelearning.org today through Dec. 5, in honor of a friend or loved one, may request a card or email notifying the honoree that a gift has been made in their name. (Interested supporters may donate online at http://www.fullcirclelearning.org and/or send special instructions to info@fullcirclelearning.org. Givers may indicate a preference that a gift of any size go toward "Greatest Needs" or that proceeds go toward: 1) primary school expenses for an orphan or vulnerable children in post-Ebola Liberia ($50); 2) service learning for a summer school students in a HUD camp for immigrants students in California ($100); or 3) girls striving to attend junior college in the Gambia ($200).

"#GivingTuesday" is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Organizers say the aim of #GivingTuesday is to inspire people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world.

Source: Full Circle Learning