Nevada City students named to Biola dean’s list
Philip Craig of Penn Valley and Mikayla Stiff of Nevada City were named to the dean’s list at Biola University in spring of 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2. Craig is majoring in Business Administration and Stiff in Cinema and Media Arts. Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service.
