Nevada City student makes Dean’s List at University of Utah
Charlotte Abigail Stehmeyer of Nevada City was recently named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at The University of Utah. Students who qualify must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Founded in 1850, The University of Utah serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. The university offers 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace. To learn more, visit https://www.utah.edu.
