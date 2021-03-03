Nevada City student makes Biola University’s Dean’s List

Mikayla Stiff of Nevada City was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Stiff was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

