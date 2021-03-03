Nevada City student makes Biola University’s Dean’s List
Mikayla Stiff of Nevada City was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Stiff was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”
Biola University is a Christian university in Southern California with more than 6,000 students at its campus and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.biola.edu.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada City student makes Biola University’s Dean’s List
Mikayla Stiff of Nevada City was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Stiff was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are…