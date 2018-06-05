Nevada City student graduates from University of Puget Sound

Erin Cummiskey, a 2014 graduate of Nevada Union High School, graduated from the University of Puget Sound on May 13. Cummiskey majored in psychology, with a minor in English, and was awarded the degree bachelor of arts. Cummiskey is the daughter of Michael Cummiskey and Dana Lockwood of Nevada City.

While a student at Puget Sound, Cummiskey participated in the Psi Chi executive board, was liaison to Lincoln High School, and was an AIFS Study Abroad Alumni Ambassador. She was in the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, and worked at The Cellar campus diner for three years. She was also an advanced hip hop dancer, a DJ at KUPS radio, an actor and producer with the UPS Film and Media Club and a member of the WIXEN group for women's empowerment. Off campus, Cummiskey had her original poetry published in various journals. Founded in 1888, the University of Puget Sound is a 2,600-student, independent, national liberal arts college in Tacoma, Wash.

Source: University of Puget Sound