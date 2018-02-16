Nevada City honors Dan Reinhart for nearly four decades of stonemasonry

Dan Reinhart sits on the front porch of the cottage he designed and built, displaying his three awards and three granddaughters, Soleil, Audrey and Claire. At the recent Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, Dan Reinhart was presented with his third award for 39 years of stonemasonry in Nevada City. At 70, Reinhart shows no signs of slowing down.

"There's a creative excitement about each project," Reinhart said. "I like the physical work and the final results are rock walls that will be here for hundreds of years. I want to thank the town for the stamp of approval and the many words of encouragement I've received. Thank you!"